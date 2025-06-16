July 2025 School Holidays; 3-Day Holidays!

As June comes to an end, parents and students in Tamil Nadu are eagerly looking at the calendar for some holidays coming their way. It appears to be a lean month for holidays, with nothing substantial in June and just one public holiday in July. The Bakrid festival, which occurred on a Saturday, did not result in any additional time off for students, leaving students thinking about when exactly their next block of free time will arrive.

Muharram: Break in Sight?

The only July public holiday is Muharram, to be celebrated on Sunday, July 6. Students and faculty are, however, sad that it will not lead to a prolonged vacation because it falls on a weekend. Still, hope remains – if the crescent moon for Muharram appears on an extra day, the holiday will fall on Monday, July 7, which would be a relief for students.

A Long Stretch Without Rest

No significant holidays in June and July mean that the students, teachers, as well as government employees, are experiencing a long gap without any additional holidays. The previous major holiday was the summer holiday, which came after the public exams conducted in March and April. Since school reopened on June 2, the students have been coming to classes with no real interruptions. Although Saturdays and Sundays offer weekly vacations, others are hoping for an extended holiday stretch to rest.

Will Students Get a Break?

As the year goes by, students are looking forward to their next holiday. Although there is no assurance that there will be a long holiday, the chance that Muharram falls on July 7 gives hope. If the holiday changes, it could be a welcome relief for students, teachers, and employees alike. For now, they can only keep their fingers crossed and keep up with their usual academic schedule.

