July 1 Bank Holiday or not?

As the 1st of July is coming near, everyone and every company is asking if banks will remain open or closed. Based on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, July 1, 2025, is a normal working day for banks in India. With no festivals or special occasions planned on this day, banks will probably operate normally.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in July 2025

While July 1 is likely to be a regular banking day, there are a number of holidays in July, and some of them are likely to affect bank business in certain areas. Some of the important bank holidays in July 2025 are:

July 3: Kharchi Puja holiday in Tripura

July 5: Birthday holiday of Guru Hargobind Ji in Jammu and Kashmir

July 14: Beh Deinkhlam holiday in Meghalaya

July 16: Harela holiday in Uttarakhand

July 17: Holiday to commemorate the death anniversary of U Tirot Singh in Meghalaya

July 19: Ker Puja holiday in Tripura

July 28: Drukpa Tshe-zi holiday in Sikkim

July 26 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday bank holiday

Digital Banking Services Available

Customers can still use several digital banking services, even during bank holidays. These include:

Online banking: Managing accounts, transferring funds, and paying bills

Mobile banking apps: Transactions, balance inquiries, and account management

ATMs: Withdrawals, deposits, and simple transactions

UPI and digital wallets: Payment and money transfer, tracking of expenses

Verifying Bank Holiday Status

To find out whether banks will be closed or open on a particular day, customers can:

Visit the RBI website for official announcements

Check their bank's website for opening hours and holiday schedules

Make use of online banking facilities for convenience

In short, July 1, 2025, should be a normal working day for Indian banks with no significant festivals or events planned. But, it's always better to confirm this from your bank or the RBI website to prevent any inconvenience.

