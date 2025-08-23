Jodhpur Declares Local Holiday on August 25 for Baba Ramdev Masuria Mela

Jodhpur, Rajasthan: Jodhpur District Collector and District Magistrate Gaurav Agrawal has announced that Monday, August 25, 2025, will be a local holiday across the district. The holiday has been declared on the occasion of the Baba Ramdev Masuria Mela (Baba Ri Bij). All government offices and educational institutions in Jodhpur will remain closed.

Masuria Baba Ramdev Mela Begins

The annual fair at the Baba Balinath Temple in Masuria began on Amavasya (new moon day). Devotees are thronging the temple to pay respects before heading to Ramdevra, where the manifestation festival of folk deity Baba Ramdev will be celebrated on August 25.

Narendra Chauhan, President of the Shri Pipa Kshatriya Samastha Nyati Sabha Trust that manages the temple, said preparations have been completed. The trust has installed 56 CCTV cameras for security and deployed 300 volunteers to assist devotees during darshan.

Special Arrangements for Devotees

The Parchandi water is being regularly cleaned with bleaching powder, while the temple complex has been illuminated with decorative lights to mark the grand celebrations.