Jharkhand Foundation Day 2025, Nov 15: History, Significance, Quotes & Wishes

Jharkhand, the 28th state of India, is celebrating its Foundation Day today, November 15, 2025, marking 25 years since its formation. Carved out of Bihar through the Bihar Reorganisation Act of 2000, Jharkhand is known as the "land of forests" with the country's highest forest coverage at 29 per cent.

Significance and History

Jharkhand's Foundation Day honors the state's rich cultural heritage, natural resources, and the legendary tribal leader Birsa Munda, who fought for indigenous rights. The day is a tribute to the state's journey, achievements, and aspirations, symbolizing unity in diversity, preservation of cultural heritage, and commitment to sustainable development. Celebrations

The state is witnessing grand celebrations, including cultural performances, parades, and exhibitions showcasing Jharkhand's vibrant traditions. Government functions honor notable citizens and promote tribal heritage.

Quotes

"Jharkhand is synonymous with bravery and compassion." - PM Narendra Modi.

"The Land lost in Land. That was Jharkhand!" - Anonymous

"Let the kingdom of the queen be ended and our kingdom be established" - Birsa Munda.

"Jharkhand – A land of resilience, strength, and rich heritage."

"On this Jharkhand Foundation Day, let us salute the courage of those who fought for a state that celebrates its tribal culture, its land, and its future."

"Jharkhand is a living example of what happens when people come together to fight for their rightful place in the world."

"Today, we honor the birth of Jharkhand—a state born of struggle and determination, and destined for greatness."

"Wishing all the people of Jharkhand a joyous Foundation Day! Let’s honor our heritage, celebrate our achievements, and work towards a prosperous future."

"On Jharkhand Foundation Day, let us unite to preserve our culture and work for the growth and prosperity of our state."

"Happy Jharkhand Foundation Day! May our state continue to flourish, and may the legacy of our great leaders inspire us to build a brighter tomorrow."

Wishes

Happy Foundation Day, Jharkhand! May the spirit of unity and progress continue to guide the state.

Wishing Jharkhand a joyous Foundation Day! May the state continue to grow and prosper.

May peace, prosperity, and cultural richness flourish across Jharkhand on this Foundation Day.

Happy Foundation Day to the land where tradition meets progress!

Celebrating Jharkhand's resilience and strength today.

May the years ahead bring even greater success to Jharkhand.

To all those who call Jharkhand home, wishing you joy, development, and harmony on this Foundation Day.

May the vibrant heritage of Jharkhand continue to light the path towards a brighter, thriving future.

Here's to the incredible people of Jharkhand who make the state truly extraordinary.

Happy Foundation Day, Jharkhand! May the state continue to shine with diversity and progress.

Messages

Jharkhand Foundation Day is a celebration of the state's rich tribal heritage, natural resources, and cultural unity.

The day honors the struggles and aspirations of the indigenous communities who played a vital role in shaping the state's identity.

Jharkhand's journey is a testament to the unwavering spirit of its people.

Wishing a very Happy Jharkhand Foundation Day to all! Let’s celebrate the spirit of Jharkhand and continue building a bright and prosperous future.

On this special day, let us salute the spirit of resilience and progress that defines Jharkhand.

Happy Foundation Day, Jharkhand! Here's to the rich cultural heritage and the remarkable journey of a state that stands tall with pride.

As Jharkhand marks another year of foundation, let’s salute the indomitable spirit that defines this land.

Wishing Jharkhand a Happy Foundation Day! May the state continue to achieve new heights and stand as a symbol of prosperity and unity.

To the land of natural beauty, rich traditions, and incredible progress—Happy Foundation Day, Jharkhand!

Jharkhand, a state born out of the struggle for identity, stands tall today as a symbol of progress and prosperity.

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