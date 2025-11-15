AIBE XX Admit Card 2025: BCI to Release Hall Tickets Today at allindiabarexamination.com
The Bar Council of India (BCI) will release the admit cards for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XX today, November 15, 2025. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website — allindiabarexamination.com — using their login credentials.
According to the schedule, AIBE XX will be conducted on November 30, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Entry to the examination centre will begin at 11:30 AM. Candidates must carry their admit card along with a valid ID proof to gain entry into the exam hall.
How to Download AIBE 20 Admit Card 2025
- Visit the official website: allindiabarexamination.com
- Click on the AIBE 20 Admit Card 2025 link on the homepage
- Enter your login ID and password
- Click Submit
- The admit card will appear on the screen
- Download and save the file for exam day
Details Mentioned on AIBE 20 Admit Card
- Candidate’s Name
- Father’s Name & Mother’s Name
- Enrollment Number / Registration Number
- Roll Number
- Candidate’s Photograph
- Candidate’s Signature
- Exam Date
- Exam Timing & Reporting Time
- Exam Centre Name
- Exam Centre Address
- Exam City
- Category (General/OBC/SC/ST)
- PwD Status (if applicable)
- Exam Day Instructions
AIBE 20 Exam Pattern 2025
- Mode of Examination: Online and Offline
- Type of Exam: Certification-based
- Duration: 3 hours 30 minutes
- Question Type: Objective (MCQs)
- Total Questions: 100
- Total Marks: 100
- Negative Marking: No
Medium of Exam:
Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Oriya, English, Assamese, Punjabi, Santhali, Nepali, Sindhi, Malayalam, Urdu, Dogri, Bodo, Maithili
Important Notice for Blind and Low Vision Candidates
Eligible candidates under the Blind and Low Vision category were contacted via email and phone to choose their preferred mode of examination — screen reader or pen-and-paper. Their responses have been recorded. For further assistance, candidates may reach out to the AIBE Helpdesk.
- Passing Marks
- GEN/OBC: 45%
- SC/ST & Disabled Candidates: 40%
About AIBE
The All India Bar Examination evaluates the legal knowledge and professional competence of law graduates seeking to practice law in India. Candidates who qualify will receive the Certificate of Practice (CoP) issued by the Bar Council of India, enabling them to practice in any High Court or subordinate court across the country.
AIBE Helpdesk
For queries or assistance, candidates can contact:
011-49225022, 011-49225023, 8655701484
Timings: Monday to Sunday, 9:30 AM to 6:30 PM (excluding national holidays)