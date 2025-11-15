AIBE XX Admit Card 2025: BCI to Release Hall Tickets Today at allindiabarexamination.com

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will release the admit cards for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XX today, November 15, 2025. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website — allindiabarexamination.com — using their login credentials.

According to the schedule, AIBE XX will be conducted on November 30, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Entry to the examination centre will begin at 11:30 AM. Candidates must carry their admit card along with a valid ID proof to gain entry into the exam hall.

How to Download AIBE 20 Admit Card 2025

Visit the official website: allindiabarexamination.com

Click on the AIBE 20 Admit Card 2025 link on the homepage

Enter your login ID and password

Click Submit

The admit card will appear on the screen

Download and save the file for exam day

Details Mentioned on AIBE 20 Admit Card

Candidate’s Name

Father’s Name & Mother’s Name

Enrollment Number / Registration Number

Roll Number

Candidate’s Photograph

Candidate’s Signature

Exam Date

Exam Timing & Reporting Time

Exam Centre Name

Exam Centre Address

Exam City

Category (General/OBC/SC/ST)

PwD Status (if applicable)

Exam Day Instructions

AIBE 20 Exam Pattern 2025

Mode of Examination: Online and Offline

Type of Exam: Certification-based

Duration: 3 hours 30 minutes

Question Type: Objective (MCQs)

Total Questions: 100

Total Marks: 100

Negative Marking: No

Medium of Exam:

Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Oriya, English, Assamese, Punjabi, Santhali, Nepali, Sindhi, Malayalam, Urdu, Dogri, Bodo, Maithili

Important Notice for Blind and Low Vision Candidates

Eligible candidates under the Blind and Low Vision category were contacted via email and phone to choose their preferred mode of examination — screen reader or pen-and-paper. Their responses have been recorded. For further assistance, candidates may reach out to the AIBE Helpdesk.

Passing Marks

GEN/OBC: 45%

SC/ST & Disabled Candidates: 40%

About AIBE

The All India Bar Examination evaluates the legal knowledge and professional competence of law graduates seeking to practice law in India. Candidates who qualify will receive the Certificate of Practice (CoP) issued by the Bar Council of India, enabling them to practice in any High Court or subordinate court across the country.

AIBE Helpdesk

For queries or assistance, candidates can contact:

011-49225022, 011-49225023, 8655701484

Timings: Monday to Sunday, 9:30 AM to 6:30 PM (excluding national holidays)