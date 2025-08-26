Jammu and Kashmir Rains: 4 Dead in Flash Floods as IMD Issues Red Alert

Heavy rains and bad weather conditions caused at least four deaths and damage to multiple structures in the Doda district in the previous 24 hours, officials reported on Tuesday.According to a top official, two individuals were killed when their house collapsed, and another two died in flash floods caused by constant downpour.

"There has been extensive damage to residential structures and other property in various regions. "The district administration is on high alert, and rescue and relief efforts are underway," the official stated.

Authorities have encouraged citizens, particularly those living in low-lying and hilly areas, to exercise caution as intermittent rain continues to fall.In Jammu and Kashmir, the red warning is primarily limited to the Jammu region. It includes the Reasi, Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, and Doda districts. According to IMD, the Kishtwar district has also been placed on red alert as of Tuesday morning.

Heavy rain has disrupted several highways, train services, and flights in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones have closed the Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Marog, Digdol, Battery Chashma, and Kela Morh in Ramban district.According to officials, a stretch of the Padder road at Traith Nallah in Kishtwar district was swept away, while the Ramnagar-Udhampur route in Udhampur and the Jangalwar-Thathri road in Doda were closed due to landslides in Konga and Thathri, respectively.

Incessant rainfall has wrecked havoc in various districts of Jammu and Kashmir, with landslides and cloudbursts becoming widespread. Landslides at numerous sites in Ramban halted traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) on Tuesday. The route has been entirely obstructed in many locations owing to falling rocks.

Authorities have asked people to avoid unnecessary travel along this route.A major flood crisis is emerging throughout numerous districts of the Jammu area, with several rivers above critical alarm levels due to heavy rainfall.

