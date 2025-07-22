Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Resignation: Why He Switched from Congress to BJP

The sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar from the post of Vice President of India has reignited interest in his personal and political journey.

On the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Dhankhar submitted his resignation, citing health concerns.

Early Life & Education

Born on 18 May 1951 in Kithana, a village in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district, Jagdeep Dhankhar came from a Hindu Jat farming family.

He attended local government schools in Kithana and Ghardhana, and later secured a full scholarship to the CBSE-affiliated Sainik School in Chittorgarh. Reports state that Dhankhar walked 6 km daily to attend school.

He pursued a B.Sc (Honours) in Physics at Maharaja’s College, University of Rajasthan, Jaipur, followed by an LLB from the same university, graduating in 1978–79. He enrolled with the Bar Council of Rajasthan the same year.

Professional Career

Dhankhar began his legal career at the Rajasthan High Court and was designated a Senior Advocate by 1990, a title he held until he took oath as Governor in 2019.

He practiced primarily in the Supreme Court of India, handling cases related to constitutional law, steel, mining, and international arbitration. In 1987, he became the youngest-ever president of the Rajasthan High Court Bar Association.

Political Journey

Dhankhar’s political entry came during a time when parties like the Janata Dal were mobilizing support among backward and agrarian communities.

Mentored by Devi Lal, the then Deputy Prime Minister and a prominent Jat leader, Dhankhar entered politics with the Janata Dal. He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Jhunjhunu in 1989 and served as Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs (1990–91) under the Chandra Shekhar government. He later resigned in solidarity during a split in the Janata Dal.

Switch from Congress to BJP

Dhankhar’s political trajectory saw notable shifts. He joined the Indian National Congress in the early 1990s and won the Kishangarh seat in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly (1993–1998). However, he was not fielded in subsequent elections.

It is widely believed that he felt marginalized within the Congress, having not been given significant roles despite his political experience and legal credentials.

In 2003, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Recognized as an influential Jat leader from Rajasthan, he was appointed national convener of the BJP’s Legal Affairs Cell in 2016.

Governor of West Bengal

In July 2019, Dhankhar was appointed Governor of West Bengal. His tenure was marked by frequent and public clashes with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, particularly over constitutional boundaries, administrative access, and federal authority.

Vice Presidency and Parliamentary Tenure

Jagdeep Dhankhar was elected as the 14th Vice President of India in August 2022, becoming the ex officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

His tenure from August 2022 to July 2025 was controversial and combative. Known for his assertive style, Dhankhar frequently clashed with opposition parties, leading to disruptions and criticism.

Opposition MPs often accused him of bias towards the ruling BJP, citing incidents where he:

Interrupted opposition speeches

Disallowed certain motions and discussions

Expunged remarks critical of the government

Basic Structure Doctrine Controversy

One of the most debated aspects of his tenure was his repeated questioning of the "basic structure" doctrine of the Constitution— a judicial principle that limits Parliament’s power to amend the Constitution.

Dhankhar argued that elected representatives should have primacy over unelected judges, sparking strong reactions from the legal community, including retired judges and constitutional experts.

Critics viewed this as an attempt to undermine judicial independence, while Dhankhar maintained that he was defending parliamentary supremacy.

With Jagdeep Dhankar resigning from India's secong highest constitutional office, it is to be seen who will replace him as the Vice-President.