IRCTC’s New Date Change Feature for Train Tickets from January: Step-by-Step Guide

In a move that will bring relief to regular train commuters, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced that passengers will soon be able to change their train journey dates online starting January.

Currently, travelers who wish to modify their travel dates must cancel their existing tickets and book new ones, incurring cancellation charges and facing potential financial losses. The upcoming feature will allow passengers to reschedule their journey by changing only the date and selecting new seats, subject to availability.

Fare to Change the Date

While airlines charge an extra fee to change travel dates, the railway minister clarified that IRCTC will not levy any additional charges for changing train journey dates. However, in trains with dynamic pricing, if fares on the rescheduled date are higher, passengers will need to pay the fare difference. It is important to note that a confirmed ticket on the new date is not guaranteed, as the system depends on seat availability.

How to Change the Date

The railways are expected to roll out the new ‘Rebook’ option on the IRCTC mobile app, website, and other ticket booking platforms. Passengers will be able to:

Check seat availability on the new date

Select preferred seats

Pay the difference if fares are higher

Or cancel the ticket if needed

Details such as whether the feature will apply to all classes and how close to departure a journey can be rescheduled are yet to be confirmed.

This update promises to make train travel more flexible and convenient for millions of passengers across India.