IRCTC Launches Holiday Tourism Package: 10-Day South India Spiritual Journey – Dates, Places, Cost, and More

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a new spiritual tourism package titled “Sri Rameswaram–Tirupati Dakshin Darshan Yatra,” offering travellers a divine journey through South India’s most revered temples and sacred destinations.

A 10-Day Pilgrimage Across South India

The journey, launched under the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train initiative, will span 9 nights and 10 days, beginning on November 7, 2025, and concluding on November 16, 2025. The package aims to promote India’s rich spiritual heritage by connecting pilgrims to iconic temples and cultural landmarks.

Tour Itinerary and Destinations

The pilgrimage begins in Tirupati, home to the world-famous Lord Venkateswara Swamy Temple and Goddess Padmavati Temple. The train will then proceed to Rameshwaram, where travellers can visit the sacred Ramanathaswamy Temple and the historically significant Dhanushkodi.

Next, devotees will explore Madurai, renowned for the Meenakshi Amman Temple, a marvel of Dravidian architecture. The journey continues to Kanyakumari, India’s southernmost tip, featuring the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, Gandhi Mandapam, and Kanyakumari Temple.

The final stop will be Thiruvananthapuram, where travellers can seek blessings at the Padmanabhaswamy Temple and relax at the scenic Kovalam Beach before concluding the tour.

Package Cost and Accommodation

Adults: ₹18,040 (Sleeper Class), ₹30,370 (3AC), ₹40,240 (2AC)

Children (5–11 years): ₹16,890 (Sleeper Class), ₹29,010 (3AC), ₹38,610 (2AC)

Accommodation will be provided in budget hotels, with options for AC and non-AC rooms. Travellers will be served pure vegetarian meals throughout the trip, both on the train and at hotels.

Upcoming IRCTC Update: No Cancellation Fee Option

In another significant development, Indian Railways is set to roll out a new feature allowing passengers to change their travel date on confirmed tickets without incurring a cancellation fee.

Passengers opting to reschedule will only need to pay the difference in fare, if applicable. This move aims to make train travel more flexible and convenient, especially for those with last-minute plan changes.

The Sri Rameswaram–Tirupati Dakshin Darshan Yatra package is expected to attract devotees seeking a hassle-free, spiritually enriching experience across the southern temples of India.