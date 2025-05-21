International Tea Day 2025: 7 Indian Teas the World Can’t Get Enough Of

Every year on May 21, the world raises a cup to celebrate International Tea Day—a global recognition of the cultural, economic, and social importance of tea. Originating as an initiative to highlight the livelihoods of tea workers and promote sustainable production, the day has now grown into a worldwide appreciation of tea in all its glorious forms.

For India—a country where tea is not just a beverage but a way of life—this day holds extra significance. As the second-largest tea producer in the world, India is home to a variety of rich, aromatic, and globally loved teas. From high-mountain estates to bustling chai stalls, Indian teas have made their mark far beyond the subcontinent.

So, in honor of International Tea Day 2025, here’s a flavorful journey through 7 Indian teas the world just can’t get enough of:

Darjeeling Tea—The Champagne of Teas

Grown on the misty slopes of the Himalayas, Darjeeling tea is prized for its delicate, floral aroma and slightly fruity notes. Often dubbed the “Champagne of Teas,” it's typically sipped without milk and is adored across Europe, Japan, and the UK.

Assam Tea—Bold, Brisk & Malty

This strong-bodied black tea from the lush valleys of Assam powers English Breakfast blends around the world. With its rich, malty flavor and deep color, Assam tea is the morning go-to for millions worldwide.

Masala Chai—Spiced and Soulful

Masala Chai is a flavorful fusion of black tea and spices like ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, and cloves, representing India in a cup. Whether it's a roadside "chai tapri" or a trendy café in New York, this spiced blend is now a global sensation.

Nilgiri Tea—Smooth from the Blue Mountains

From Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiri hills comes this fragrant and balanced black tea, known for its floral notes and versatility. It works wonderfully both as a hot drink and as an iced brew and is a favorite in parts of the Middle East and Russia.

Kangra Tea—Himachal’s Floral Secret

Grown in limited quantities in Himachal Pradesh, Kangra tea is lesser-known but high in quality. It offers a floral fragrance and a sweet finish, slowly gaining traction among global tea sommeliers and boutique brewers.

Sikkim Tea—Rare and Refined

From the scenic Temi Tea Garden, Sikkim tea strikes a unique balance between Darjeeling’s lightness and Assam’s strength. Its rarity and refined flavor make it a sought-after tea in premium international collections.

Tulsi Tea—The Herbal Hero

Made from holy basil, tulsi tea is caffeine-free and known for its immunity-boosting and stress-reducing properties. With wellness trends booming globally, this Ayurvedic brew is finding fans across the U.S., Europe, and Southeast Asia.