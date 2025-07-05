Infosys HR Warns Employees; Opposes Narayana Murthy's 70-Hour Work Policy

One of the biggest IT companies in India, Infosys, has introduced a new work policy that puts its employees' health and well-being above long workdays. The 70-hour work pitch made by Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy contrasts with the new internal policy on "work-life balance." Even if they work remotely, the company encourages its staff to maintain regular working hours and take care of their physical and mental well-being.

In accordance with the policy, the company's HR department sends customized emails to any employee who stays on the job longer than expected. The strategy contradicts co-founder Narayana Murthy's remarks from the previous year, in which he called for a 70-hour workweek and exhorted India's youth to put in a lot of effort.

Even while working from home, the typical workday is 9.15 hours long, five days a week. When an employee works remotely, the HR staff keeps track of their logged-in hours and sends them personalized emails encouraging them to follow their schedule and prioritize their health. The email contains information such as average daily hours, total logged-in hours, and working hours.

An employee told the Economic Times that "if we overshoot this threshold while working remotely, it prompts a trigger." We are required to work 9.15 hours a day, five days a week. According to Infosys, this policy prioritizes workers' improved health and longer career longevity.

An HR message stated, "Although we value your dedication, we also think that preserving a positive work-life balance is essential for your long-term career success and general well-being."

"Throughout the workday, take regular breaks. If you feel overwhelmed or require assistance in prioritizing your tasks, please inform your supervisor. Discuss with your management how to assign duties or redistribute some roles as needed; make the most of your downtime by avoiding work-related encounters as much as possible," read the email.

After implementing a hybrid work culture in November 2023, Infosys updated its policy. The new policy mandates that workers work from the office at least ten days every month. The business launched the initiative in response to the rising health concerns, particularly among young workers who are more susceptible to stress and health problems.