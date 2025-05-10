Indo-Pak Conflict: Pakistan Seeks Meeting With India to De-escalate Tensions?

Pakistan has sought to de-escalate tensions with India and expressed its desire for a meeting, CNN-News18 reported on Saturday (May 10).

The development comes after India thwarted Pakistan’s attempts to attack civilian and military infrastructure across the western front for a second consecutive day.

Citing sources, CNN-News18 reported that the situation within Pakistan is described as “bad,” prompting Islamabad to push for engagement with New Delhi.

Communication channels have reportedly been established between representatives of the two nuclear-armed nations to facilitate the meeting.

So far, there has been no official confirmation from either side regarding the development.

Briefing the media on Pakistan’s drone attacks around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri reiterated that India’s response has been responsible and measured.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh stated that Pakistan used UCAVs (Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles) to target military and civilian infrastructure — including schools, medical facilities, and airports — at multiple locations.

In response, the Indian Air Force carried out precision strikes on Pakistani military targets in Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Chunia.

Additionally, India has neutralized other targets along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border.