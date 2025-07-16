Indigo Delhi-Patna Flight Aborts Landing Seconds After Touchdown, Triggers Panic

As many as 173 passengers on board an Indigo flight from Delhi to Patna had a narrow escape on Tuesday after the aircraft was forced to abort its initial landing and take off again seconds after touching down at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport.

According to reports, Indigo flight 6E 2482, operated by an Airbus A320, initiated a go-around maneuver due to an unstable approach detected by the pilot. The aircraft circled the airport for three to four rounds before successfully landing, much to the relief of the passengers. All passengers safely deboarded the flight.

A go-around is a standard safety procedure in aviation and is typically performed when weather conditions or operational factors make a landing unsafe. Aviation experts have emphasized that such maneuvers, while unsettling for passengers, are routine and underscore the pilot’s caution and training.

This incident comes shortly after another Indigo flight (6E 5009), flying from Patna to Delhi, had to return mid-air following a bird strike on July 9.

The aviation sector is currently under heightened scrutiny following the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad, where flight AI-171 crashed seconds after takeoff, resulting in the death of 270 people.