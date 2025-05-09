India-Pakistan War: Pak Used 400 Turkish Drones to Hit 36 Targets, Says Vikram Misri

On Friday, the Indian government said that the Pakistani government may have attacked Indian cities on May 8th using Turkish drones. According to the authorities, preliminary forensic investigation of the debris found from crashed drones indicates that they were Turkish-made models, which are frequently used for precision strikes and surveillance, during a news briefing.

According to Vikram Misri and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, the Pakistani military allegedly utilized 400 drones in total to shoot continuously from Siachen to the Kutch region of the Line of Control. The Pakistani military used heavy-caliber weaponry along the Line of Control, the Indian authorities also disclosed.

The aircraft intrusion was carried out by the Pakistani military to collect intelligence and test the air defense systems. The authorities emphasized that drones were not the only kind of cross-border attack. "In the Jammu and Kashmir region, Pakistan also used heavy-caliber artillery guns and armed drones to conduct artillery shelling across the Line of Control at Sunder, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar, Rajouri, Akhnoor, and Udhampur, which caused some casualties and injuries to Indian Army personnel."

During a news meeting with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Col. Sofia Qureshi, and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, the official stated, "The Pakistani Army also suffered major losses in Indian retaliatory fire."