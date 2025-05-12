India-Pakistan Tensions: Shahid Afridi’s ‘Victory Rally’ in Karachi Backfires with Brutal Trolls

In what should definitely be considered one of the bizarre moves by India's neighboring nation Pakistan, ex-cricketer Shahid Afridi was seen recently participating in a victory rally in Karachi. Despite the Indian Armed Forces depicting with proof the impact Operation Sindoor has made on Pakistan, Pakistan continues to deny and claim in their media that they, in fact, have won the war against India.

Videos on the internet show Pakistanis celebrating their 'victory' against India by dancing in the streets. Joining one such rally today in Karachi was former cricketer Shahid Afridi. Afridi heaped praises on the Pakistani armed forces and called them 'unbreakable.'

While talking to local Pakistani media, Afridi said, "Our army has shown who is stronger. They (Indians) underestimated us. They had no idea about our skills or the technology that we use. Try to engage in a war, and the world will come to know who is stronger."

Afridi also alleged that India is damaging its reputation globally. "You do not permit Christians to travel to Pakistan." There is so much hate generated there against us. What kind of mindset is it?" This has led to severe trolling of Shahid Afridi, as individuals from various backgrounds mocked him for failing to verify facts before making statements.

After the Indian armed forces targeted and neutralized nine terrorist locations as part of Operation Sindoor, Pakistani mortar shelling resulted in the death of several innocent civilians along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

At least 15 Indian civilians, including a soldier, lost their lives the following day in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, and Akhnoor districts. Not just Afridi, Twitter (X) is filled with various videos of Pakistanis dancing and chanting, "Pakistan, Pakistan."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation at 8pm IST today, and Indians worldwide are eagerly anticipating his remarks about the success of Operation Sindoor, which can be attributed to the strength and resilience of the Armed Forces.