Independence Day 2025: Har Ghar Tiranga Quiz Registration Guide, Prize Money, and Full Details!

The fourth edition of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign was started on August 2, as India prepares to celebrate its 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2025. The campaign encourages all households in the country to display the national flag.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign began in 2022 as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative. The campaign has grown into a nationwide movement, with locals hoisting the national flag in their homes. To join in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, volunteers must fill out the form available on the official website, harghartiranga.com. Volunteers are asked to provide specific location details for local work assignments.

Not only that, but the Indian government is hosting a Har Ghar Tiranga Quiz in which interested volunteers can participate. Historically, our relationship with the flag has been formal and aloof, but this campaign aims to turn that into a truly personal and heartfelt bond. Bringing the flag inside our homes is more than just commemorating Independence Day; it is also a physical symbol of our dedication to nation-building.

The "Har Ghar Tiranga" program aims to instill a strong sense of patriotism in every person and promote a better understanding of the value of our national flag. In this spirit, the Ministry of Culture, in cooperation with MyGov, is holding the "Har Ghar Tiranga Quiz 2025" to raise awareness about India's renowned national flag, our beloved Tiranga. The Top 100 winners will receive INR 2,000.

Here's how you register and take the quiz.