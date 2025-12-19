ICAI CA Admit Cards 2026 Released: Inter, Final Exam Hall Tickets Out at eservices.icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has issued the admit cards for the Chartered Accountancy examinations scheduled for January 2026. Candidates appearing for the CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final exams can now download their hall tickets from the official ICAI e-services portal at eservices.icai.org.

According to the official timetable, the CA Final Group I examinations will be held on January 5, 7 and 9, 2026, followed by Group II papers on January 11, 13 and 16. The CA Intermediate Group I exams are scheduled for January 6, 8 and 10, while Group II will be conducted on January 12, 15 and 17. Meanwhile, the CA Foundation examinations will take place on January 18, 20, 22 and 24, 2026.

ICAI CA Exam Schedule – January 2026

CA Final

Group I: January 5, 7, 9, 2026

Group II: January 11, 13, 16, 2026

CA Intermediate

Group I: January 6, 8, 10, 2026

Group II: January 12, 15, 17, 2026

CA Foundation

January 18, 20, 22, 24, 2026

How to Download ICAI CA Admit Card 2026

Candidates can download their admit cards by visiting the ICAI e-services portal, selecting the relevant examination level (Foundation, Intermediate or Final), and logging in with their registered user ID and password. Once the hall ticket appears on the screen, candidates should carefully verify all the details, download the PDF and take a clear printout for examination use.

The admit card contains important information such as the candidate’s name, photograph, exam dates, timings and examination centre address. ICAI has advised candidates to check these details thoroughly and report any discrepancies to the exam authorities at the earliest.

ICAI has also clarified that carrying a printed copy of the admit card is compulsory on all exam days. Digital copies will not be accepted at the examination centres, and entry will be denied without a valid hall ticket.