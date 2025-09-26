IBPS PO Prelims 2025 Result Released: Steps to Download Scorecard

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially declared the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Probationary Officer/Management Trainee Preliminary Examination can now check their scores and qualifying status online.

The IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 download link has been activated on the official website, ibps.in. Candidates are required to use their Registration Number/Roll Number, Password/Date of Birth, and Captcha Code to access the result.

How to Check IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025

Follow the steps below to download your IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 easily:

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 link available on the homepage.

A login page will appear. Enter your Registration No/Roll No, Password/Date of Birth.

Fill in the captcha code and click on Submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

Details Mentioned in IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025

The IBPS PO Prelims online scorecard will include important details about the candidate and exam performance. Candidates must carefully verify all details, as they will be used in the final selection process. The result will display:

Candidate’s Name

Category

Exam Date

Subject-wise Marks

Total Marks Obtained

Qualifying Status

Key Highlights

Exam Conducting Body: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)

Post: Probationary Officer/Management Trainee

Result Declared On: September 26, 2025

Mode of Result: Online at ibps.in

Candidates who qualify in the IBPS PO Prelims 2025 will be eligible to appear for the IBPS PO Mains Examination. The exam dates and further instructions will be announced soon on the official IBPS website.

👉 Click here to check IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025