HPBOSE 10th 12th Result 2025 soon at hpbose.org; Step-by-step guide!

The wait for the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) Class 10 result is finally over. Following the latest reports, the board will announce the Class 10 board examination results shortly. While the date and time of the announcement have not been officially confirmed, students can look forward to viewing their scores on May 15, 2025.

How to Get HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2025

You can get your HPBOSE Class 10 result by following the easy steps below:

Go to the official HPBOSE website at hpbose.org

Click on the link named "HP Board Class 10 Result 2025" on the home page.

Fill in your roll number and other details asked on the login page.

Click submit to see your Class 10 result.

Check your result, download the page, and take a printout for future reference.

HPBOSE Result 2025: Official Website

Once officially declared, students can check their Himachal Pradesh board exam results by logging into the official website - hpbose.org. This website will have the latest updates regarding the result declaration and other notifications.

HPBOSE Class 12 Exams

The Himachal Pradesh Board conducted the Class 12 exams from March 4 to March 28, 2025. The students who appeared for the exams can anticipate their results being announced shortly.

Stay Tuned for More Updates

Students are requested to monitor the official HPBOSE website for frequent updates regarding the result announcement and other essential announcements. As the result is likely to be announced soon, the students can prepare themselves in advance to find out their scores and chalk out their next course of action accordingly.

