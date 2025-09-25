How to Download Aadhaar On WhatsApp: Step-by-Step Guide for Citizens!

The Government of India has made it easier for citizens to access their Aadhaar card by introducing a new facility through WhatsApp. The service is powered by the official MyGov Helpdesk chatbot and is linked with DigiLocker, ensuring a secure and convenient way to download documents directly from a smartphone.

To use this feature, individuals must have a mobile number registered with Aadhaar and an active DigiLocker account linked to it. Once these requirements are met, the process is straightforward and takes only a few minutes.

Here are the steps to download Aadhaar via WhatsApp:

Save the number +91 9013151515 as “MyGov Helpdesk” in your phone’s contacts.

Open WhatsApp and send a simple “Hi” or “Namaste” message to this number.

From the options provided, select DigiLocker Services.

Confirm that you have a DigiLocker account connected to your Aadhaar number.

Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number when prompted.

An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number. Enter this code for verification.

Once authenticated, the chatbot will display available DigiLocker documents. Select Aadhaar, and the PDF version of your Aadhaar card will be delivered directly in your WhatsApp chat.

The feature comes with certain limitations. Only one document can be downloaded at a time, and the Aadhaar must already be stored in your DigiLocker account for retrieval through WhatsApp.

This initiative makes accessing Aadhaar easier for millions of citizens by removing the need to log in to separate UIDAI portals or apps. With just a few taps on WhatsApp, users can now obtain their Aadhaar securely and instantly, streamlining an important government service into a familiar platform.