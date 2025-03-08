Holi 2025: March 13, 14, 15, 16, 4-Day Holidays announced

Holi, the colorful festival, is coming up soon, and the excitement is mounting throughout the nation. Holi will be celebrated on March 14, 2025, this year, and preparations have already begun. While most students are in a state of confusion regarding the Holi holiday, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced Public Holidays from March 13 to 16. Total, 4-Day consecutive holidays are announced in the state where schools, colleges, banks and offices are closed.

Holi Holiday Dates

The following are the key dates to remember:

March 13 (Thursday): Holika Dahan (Holiday)

March 14 (Friday): Dhulendi (Holiday)

March 15 (Saturday): Weekly holiday (in a few government and private institutions)

March 16 (Sunday): Weekly holiday

4-Day Long Weekend

As per the government calendar for the year, Delhi along with most states will observe public holidays from March 13 to March 16. This is to say that government staff as well as the majority of private institutions will be having a 4-day long weekend.

Holi Celebrations

Holi is celebrated with much fervour throughout the nation, particularly in North India. People begin preparing for the festival a week or 10 days in advance and prepare traditional sweets such as Gujhiya and papad chips. Kids prepare colours, gulal, and pichkari, and adults eagerly await playing with colours and revelling in the festive mood.

Bhai Dooj Celebrations

In most homes, Bhai Dooj falls on March 15, which is the second day after Holi. It is a celebration of the sister-brother relationship.

Plan Your Holi Celebrations

With a 4-day weekend in front of you, now is the time to plan your Holi festivities. Whether you want to have fun with colours, indulge in traditional sweets, or spend some quality time with family and friends, Holi 2025 will be a memorable experience.

