"Hate India": South Korean Traveler Kimsy Shares Unfortunate Experience; Indian Influencer Apologizes

A year after it was first released, Indian content maker Jalpana Swain shared a video on Instagram with the comment, "Sorry on behalf of my country." The footage has since gone viral once more.

The video captures the disturbing incident that South Korean travel vlogger Kimsy experienced while visiting India. The video shows Kimsy strolling down an Indian street, but the exact location is unclear when two boys approach her to take a selfie. When she respectfully refuses, one of them pulls the other in her direction, which makes her uneasy.

Afterward, the video shows Kimsy approaching the boy and requesting that he phone his friend. "This Korean travel vlogger just shared her recent trip to India, and man, what started as an exciting adventure turned into a complete nightmare," Swain says in a voiceover.

She goes on, "She had to deal with constant stalking, eerie harassment, and scam after scam in a matter of days." The entire situation culminated in a terrible vehicle accident, as if that weren't awful enough.

Kimsy is shown in the video collection being followed about the streets, chatting nervously with autorickshaw drivers, and being too closely approached by groups of males. These encounters culminate in an emotional collapse during a motorbike ride. When the rider asks Kimsy what went wrong, she responds, "I hate India."