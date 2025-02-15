Haryana School Holidays in March 2025: Check Dates Here

Haryana School Children Have 8-Day Holiday in March, Covering Holi and Eid ul Fitr Breaks.

March being close, the students of government schools in Haryana have cause to smile. The state government has issued the holiday calendar for the month, announcing eight days of holidays for schools, including Sundays, Saturdays, Holi, and Eid ul Fitr.

Below is the holiday schedule for Haryana government schools for March:

March 2: Sunday

March 8: Second Saturday

March 9: Sunday

March 14: Holi (Faag) - Friday

March 16: Sunday

March 23: Sunday/Martyrdom Day

March 30: Sunday

March 31: Eid ul Fitr - Monday

The March 14 Holi holiday will provide students with an opportunity to celebrate the festival of colour with their loved ones and friends. Likewise, the March 31 Eid ul Fitr holiday will provide students with an opportunity to celebrate the end of Ramadan with their friends and loved ones.

It should be noted that Haryana school annual exams are going to be conducted in March. After the completion of the exams, the results will be declared, and schools will resume on April 1, 2025, for the next class level.

Until then, students can have fun during their eight-day March break, as well as prepare for their next exams. The usual school hours in Haryana are from 8:00 AM to 2:30 PM.

