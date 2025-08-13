Har Ghar Tiranga 2025 Registration Process, Dates, and Rewards

India is preparing to celebrate its 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2025, by hosting the fourth 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in full fervour. Initiated on August 2, this nationwide mass drive invites every household to fly the national flag high and showcase their patriotic fervor.

From Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to a Mass Movement

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign was originally launched in 2022 during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. It has since become a mass movement, driving citizens across India to decorate their homes with the Tiranga.

The current edition is aimed at creating an emotional connection between Indians and their flag, in addition to inviting people to join as campaign ambassadors.

How to Become a Campaign Ambassador

Individuals interested in participating as ambassadors must post their selfies with the Tiranga on the official campaign website, harghartiranga.com, and can gain digital badges and certificates from the Ministry of Culture.

The registration procedure is as follows:

Register on the Volunteer Registration Form of the Har Ghar Tiranga portal.

Submit correct location information for local activity coordination.

From August 2, the participants will begin to receive the task assignments through their registered contact information.

Upload Tiranga selfies on the campaign website.

Complete the campaign successfully to get certificates.

Volunteers who upload the maximum number of photos will be awarded at state-level and national-level functions.

Campaign Timeline

The 2025 Har Ghar Tiranga campaign started on August 2 and will run until August 15, giving all households the opportunity to celebrate Independence Day.

Prime Minister Expresses Appreciation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed admiration for the response to this year's campaign. Referring to the Ministry of Culture's posts on the social media platform X, he said:

"Happy to witness #HarGharTiranga evoking such a great response all over the country. This indicates the strong patriotic fervor that brings our people together and their unshakeable pride in the Tricolour. Do continue uploading photos and selfies on harghartiranga.com."

With India ticking down to Independence Day, the campaign is a beacon of unity, pride, and shared heritage of all its citizens.

