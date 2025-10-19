Happy Choti Diwali 2025: 50+ Messages, Wishes, Quotes, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, and Significance

The festival of lights is here, and as the air fills with joy, diyas, and laughter, India is all set to celebrate Choti Diwali 2025, also known as Narak Chaturdashi. The day holds immense spiritual and cultural importance as it marks the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil, setting the tone for the grand Diwali celebrations that follow.

Date and Muhurat Time for Choti Diwali 2025

This year, Choti Diwali falls on Sunday, October 19, 2025. According to the Hindu Panchang, the auspicious puja muhurat will begin at 7:08 PM and end at 8:18 PM. Devotees are advised to perform the rituals during this window, lighting diyas and offering prayers to Lord Krishna, Goddess Kali, and Yama, the God of Death.

If one misses the muhurat, lighting diyas and performing a simple prayer later in the evening is still considered auspicious, as the essence of the day lies in spreading light and positive energy.

Significance of Choti Diwali

Choti Diwali is celebrated a day before the main Diwali festival. It is also known as Naraka Chaturdashi, the day Lord Krishna defeated the demon Narakasura, liberating 16,000 women from captivity and symbolizing the destruction of evil and ignorance. In many parts of India, the festival is marked by lighting diyas early in the morning and evening to chase away darkness, symbolically inviting knowledge and prosperity into homes.

In Maharashtra and Gujarat, devotees perform Abhyang Snan, a sacred oil bath before sunrise, believed to cleanse the body and soul. Families also prepare sweets and snacks that are shared with friends and neighbors as a gesture of goodwill and celebration.

Puja Vidhi for Choti Diwali

Early Morning Rituals: Begin the day with an oil bath (Abhyang Snan) using sesame oil, followed by wearing clean clothes.

Clean the Home: Ensure that every corner of the house is cleaned and decorated with flowers, rangolis, and diyas.

Lighting Diyas: As evening approaches, light diyas throughout the house, especially near the entrance, to ward off negative energies.

Offerings and Prayers: Offer sweets, flowers, and incense sticks to Lord Krishna or Lord Yama. Some families recite mantras and stories from scriptures associated with Narakasura’s defeat.

Yama Deepam: Light a special diya outside the home facing south to honor Lord Yama and pray for protection and longevity for family members.

Happy Choti Diwali 2025: Messages and Wishes to Share

Here are some heartfelt messages, quotes, and wishes you can share with friends and family this Choti Diwali:

Wishes and Messages

May this Choti Diwali bring light, love, and happiness into your home.

Wishing you and your family a sparkling and safe Choti Diwali 2025.

May your diyas burn bright and your heart shine even brighter.

On this Choti Diwali, let’s celebrate the victory of good over evil and light over darkness.

Wishing you joy, prosperity, and endless happiness this festive season.

May the beauty of diyas illuminate your life with positivity.

Light a lamp of hope and happiness this Choti Diwali and watch your dreams glow.

Sending warm wishes on Narak Chaturdashi — may your home be filled with laughter and light.

Celebrate this Choti Diwali with love, harmony, and sweet memories.

May this festival of lights bring success and peace to you and your loved ones.

Quotes for Choti Diwali

“Just as light chases away darkness, may knowledge and wisdom chase away ignorance from your life.”

“Diwali is not just a festival, it’s a celebration of life, light, and love.”

“The sparkle of diyas reminds us that no darkness is permanent.”

“Let the lights of Choti Diwali illuminate your mind and soul with positivity.”

“Each diya you light brings new hope, new beginnings, and a new tomorrow.”

Short and Social-Media-Friendly Wishes

Happy Choti Diwali! Let your smile shine as bright as the diyas tonight.

Light up your home, light up your life — Happy Naraka Chaturdashi!

Wishing everyone a joyous Choti Diwali filled with love and laughter.

May your life glow with happiness just like a thousand diyas.

Celebrate safely, love deeply, and shine brightly — Happy Choti Diwali!

Regional Celebrations

In North India, people decorate homes, exchange sweets, and prepare for the main Lakshmi Puja the next day. In South India, Naraka Chaturdashi is celebrated with early morning rituals and bursting of crackers, symbolizing the destruction of Narakasura. In Western states like Gujarat, people also consider this day as the beginning of the new financial year and offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi for wealth and prosperity.

Choti Diwali 2025 is not just about lights and celebration- it’s a reminder to dispel negativity, embrace goodness, and spread happiness. Whether you’re performing the puja, decorating your home, or simply spending time with loved ones, the spirit of the festival lies in gratitude and positivity.

So as the diyas glow this evening, may your heart and home be illuminated with endless joy, prosperity, and peace.

