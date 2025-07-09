Guru Purnima 2025: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, and Greetings

Guru Purnima 2025: Significance, History, and Celebrations

Guru Purnima, a sacred festival in Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism, is observed on the full moon day of the Ashadha month (June-July). It is on July 10 this year. The day is observed to pay tribute to spiritual gurus, mentors, and teachers who lead a person through the path of knowledge, wisdom, and self-improvement.

Significance of Guru Purnima

Guru Purnima is a day of great spiritual significance, beyond the confines of any religion. It is a day to thank gurus who lead one through the journey of life, driving away darkness and ignorance. The term "Guru" is derived from the Sanskrit terms "Gu," meaning darkness, and "Ru," meaning remover.

History of Guru Purnima

Guru Purnima finds its origins in the ancient Vedic scriptures and is intrinsically connected with the teachings of two celebrated ones: Sage Vyasa and Lord Buddha. Sage Vyasa, one of Hinduism's great gurus, wrote the Mahabharata and collected the Vedas. Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon at Sarnath on this day, the day the Wheel of Dharma was set in motion.¹

Celebrations and Rituals

Devotees on Guru Purnima perform pujas, fast, and recite scriptures to show respect to their gurus. The ritual of Padapuja, in which disciples ritually wash the feet of their guru, is a lovely practice that represents gratitude and respect. Individuals also give Guru Dakshina, an expression of gratitude to their guru for their guidance.

Guru Purnima in Various Traditions

Hinduism: Gurus celebrate the birthday of Maharishi Ved Vyasa, who authored the Mahabharata and arranged the Vedas.

Buddhism Celebrates Lord Buddha, who delivered his initial sermon at Sarnath on this day.

Jainism: Attributed to Lord Mahavira, who attained the status of guru for his initial disciple, Gautam Swami.

Conclusion

Guru Purnima is a holy festival honoring the role of mentors and gurus in our existence. It's a day to pay tribute and thank those who have led us through the journey of life. With these messages, quotes, wishes, greetings, and status, you can wish your loved ones a happy Guru Purnima and respect the gurus who have influenced your lives. Happy Guru Purnima 2025!

