Gold Prices in Hyderabad Today

Mar 16, 2023, 15:06 IST
Gold rates in India has risen upwards from Rupees 53,050 to 53,550 per 10 grams and silver rates have spike upwards from Rupees 6,900 to 6920, which indicates Rupees 500, difference on gold price and Rupees 20, differences on silver price in a day.

Gram

22 Carat Gold today

24 Carat Gold today

1 gram

 ₹5,355
 		 ₹5,842
 

8 gram

 ₹42,840
 		 ₹46,736
 

10 gram

 ₹53,550
 		 ₹58,420
 

100 gram

 ₹5,35,500
 		 ₹5,84,200
 

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today

City

22 Carat Gold Today

24 Carat Gold Today

Hyderabad

 ₹53,550 ₹58,420

Vijayawada

 ₹53,550 ₹58,420

Visakhapatnam

 ₹53,550 ₹58,420

Mumbai

 ₹53,550 ₹58,420
Delhi ₹53,700 ₹58,570
Bangalore ₹53,600 ₹58,470

Kerala

 ₹53,550  ₹58,420

Pune

 ₹53,550  ₹58,420

Mysore

 ₹53,600 ₹58,470

Chennai

 ₹54,250 ₹59,180

