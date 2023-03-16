Gold Prices in Hyderabad Today
Gold rates in India has risen upwards from Rupees 53,050 to 53,550 per 10 grams and silver rates have spike upwards from Rupees 6,900 to 6920, which indicates Rupees 500, difference on gold price and Rupees 20, differences on silver price in a day.
|
Gram
|
22 Carat Gold today
|
24 Carat Gold today
|
1 gram
|₹5,355
|₹5,842
|
8 gram
|₹42,840
|₹46,736
|
10 gram
|₹53,550
|₹58,420
|
100 gram
|₹5,35,500
|₹5,84,200
Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today
|
City
|
22 Carat Gold Today
|
24 Carat Gold Today
|
Hyderabad
|₹53,550
|₹58,420
|
Vijayawada
|₹53,550
|₹58,420
|
Visakhapatnam
|₹53,550
|₹58,420
|
Mumbai
|₹53,550
|₹58,420
|Delhi
|₹53,700
|₹58,570
|Bangalore
|₹53,600
|₹58,470
|
Kerala
|₹53,550
|₹58,420
|
Pune
|₹53,550
|₹58,420
|
Mysore
|₹53,600
|₹58,470
|
Chennai
|₹54,250
|₹59,180