Goa Cracks Down on Illegal Homestays, Rolls Out Rural Grant Scheme

The Goa government has been firm in its approach to unregistered tourist accommodations and homestays, with Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte unveiling that several second homes and residential apartments are being used for tourist occupation illegally without any proper sanction. Khaunte assured the house that the government is rigorously keeping an eye on online travel agency websites to ensure that they register as per requirements.

New Homestay Policy

In order to meet the demands of local people in rural areas, the government of Goa has modified its Homestay Policy. The new policy provides a direct grant of Rs 2 lakh to interested applicants to establish homestays in lieu of the existing reimbursement scheme. The move is also aimed at empowering rural women and encouraging sustainable tourism practices.

Main Features of the New Policy

Direct Grant: Potential applicants will be given a direct grant of Rs 2 lakh to establish homestays, removing financial obstacles.

Rural Focus: Subsidies will be restricted to non-coastal, non-urban areas to maintain the rural emphasis of the policy.

Women's Empowerment: Household women will run homestays mostly, encouraging leadership positions in community-based tourism.

Registration: Registration is allowed throughout Goa, but subsidies will be restricted to rural regions.

Implementation and Benefits

The Department of Tourism will launch the application process for the scheme after the current assembly session ends on August 8. The scheme is intended to:

Generate Livelihood Opportunities: Homestays will provide income for rural families and enhance cultural heritage.

Conserve Cultural Heritage: The policy will conserve Goa's rich cultural heritage by encouraging community-based tourism.

Empower Rural Women: Rural women will not only gain economic independence but also leadership roles through running homestays.

Monitoring and Compliance

The government of Goa will ensure that all tourist housing, including homestays, is in line with registration rules. Periodic monitoring of online travel agency platforms will prevent such misuse of residential properties for tourist accommodations without valid approvals.

