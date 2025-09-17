Indians Humiliated at Georgia Border: No Food, No Washroom, Passports Seized

A group of 56 Indian tourists has reportedly faced severe mistreatment by Georgian border officials while crossing into Armenia, according to an Instagram post by traveller Dhruvee Patel. She described the experience as “the most inhuman treatment,” alleging that the tourists were left standing in freezing weather without food or access to washrooms.

The incident allegedly occurred at Sadakhlo, a major border crossing between Georgia and Armenia. Patel claimed that border authorities confiscated the tourists’ passports and denied them access to any form of communication.

“Forced to sit on the footpath like cattle. Took videos of us like criminals, but stopped us from filming,” she wrote, adding that the officials questioned the validity of their visas without checking the necessary documents. “This is how Georgia treats Indians. Shameful and unacceptable,” Patel lamented.

The post has sparked mixed reactions on social media. Some users criticized the tourists, suggesting that respect must be earned by correcting civic behavior, while others questioned why Indians continue to visit Georgia despite reports of such incidents.

Several users shared similar experiences. One recounted his visit in 2019, saying, “When I reached Georgia, they looked at me like a criminal… For many years, they have been creating problems for Indians.” Another called for a boycott of Georgia, citing scams and alleged racism.

The alleged incident has reignited discussions about the treatment of Indian travellers in Georgia and the safety of Indian tourists in the region.