Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Public Holiday or Not? Where It’s Celebrated

Ganesh Chaturthi this year falls on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. It is widely observed with devotion in many parts of India yet remains a public holiday only in select states.

States Where Ganesh Chaturthi Is a Public Holiday

Schools and government offices will remain closed on August 27 in states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, and Telangana. These regions traditionally celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi as an important festival and treat the day as a holiday. You will also find closures in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat, where the day is marked with reverence and participation from communities and educational institutions alike.

Where It Is Not a Public Holiday

In contrast, several states do not officially recognize Ganesh Chaturthi as a public holiday. In places like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Kerala, daily life continues as usual. While local celebrations may take place within communities or families, there is no statewide closure of schools, offices, or government institutions.