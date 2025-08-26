Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Must-Read Shloka to Remove the Moon Dosha!

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most celebrated festivals in India, marking the birth of Lord Ganesha. While the festival is filled with devotion, sweets, and joy, there is also a traditional belief that one should not look at the moon on this day. According to the Skanda Purana, Lord Ganesha once cursed the moon after it mocked his appearance. He declared that anyone who saw the moon on Ganesh Chaturthi would face false accusations and dishonour.

This curse is the reason many families avoid seeing the moon on Chaturthi night. However, ancient texts also offer a remedy if the moon is seen by accident. The dosha can be nullified by chanting the Syamantaka Mani shloka or by listening to the story of the Syamantaka jewel, known as Syamantakopakhyanam.

The Syamantaka Mani story tells of King Satrajit who possessed a divine gem blessed by the Sun God. When his brother Prasena went hunting with the jewel, he was killed by a lion, and the jewel was taken by Jambavan, the bear king. Krishna was falsely accused of stealing it but eventually recovered the gem after a battle with Jambavan, thus clearing his name. Just as Krishna was freed from false blame, devotees who recite or listen to this story are believed to be freed from the curse of seeing the moon.

The Syamantaka Mani Shloka

In Hindi:

सिंहः प्रसन्नमभवन्मृगयां गतेन

हृतः स्यमन्तकमणिः कपिना जम्बवता हृतः ।

हृतं च प्रेक्ष्य हरणा प्रसभं हृतं च

दृष्ट्वा चन्द्रं गणपतिवचनं स्मरेत् ॥

In Telugu:

సింహః ప్రసన్నమభవన్ మృగయాం గతేన

హృతః స్యమంతకమణిః కపినా జంబవతా హృతః ।

హృతం చ ప్రేక్ష్య హరిణా ప్రసభం హృతం చ

దృష్ట్వా చంద్రం గణపతివచనం స్మరేత్ ॥

By chanting this shloka or recalling the Syamantaka story, devotees believe they can avoid the ill effects of accidentally seeing the moon on Ganesh Chaturthi. The practice keeps alive a blend of devotion, mythology, and cultural tradition that continues to be observed across India.