‘Forced to Bathe in Open’: 600 Trainee Women Constables Slam Conditions at UP Camp

Poor living conditions at the PAC camp in Bichhiya, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, came to light on Wednesday, as hundreds of women constables staged a protest outside the training centre.

According to reports, the female constables complained about the lack of adequate drinking water, food, and bathing facilities.

In a video that has gone viral on social media platforms, the women alleged there was no water and no electricity. They claimed they were forced to bathe in the open.

The constables stated that the centre was overcrowded, with 600 trainees being accommodated in a camp meant for only 360. Moreover, they alleged that cameras were installed in the gallery of the women’s toilet and demanded their immediate removal.

Further, the women accused the administration of abusing them instead of addressing their concerns.

One constable alleged mistreatment by officers when complaints were raised.

In response to the claims, senior officers, including PAC Commandant Anand Kumar and CO Deepanshi Rathore, rushed to the camp and brought the situation under control. They assured the women constables that all their grievances would be addressed.

Meanwhile, ADG Preetinder Singh commented on the incident, stating that senior officers had taken note of the concerns raised by the trainees. He explained that the water supply had been disrupted due to a temporary power outage. While asserting that the issue had been resolved, he stressed that the allegations regarding cameras in the toilets were baseless.

He further added that an instructor accused of using abusive language had been suspended. The ADG also warned of strict action against those spreading false information on social media.