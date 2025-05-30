First Batch of Female NDA Cadets Graduate, Celebrate Historic Milestone with Joyful Dance

In a historic moment for India, the first-ever batch of 17 female cadets graduated from the National Defence Academy (NDA) on Friday, May 30.

According to a PIB release, a total of 336 cadets passed out of the academy, marking the culmination of the 148th Course – Spring Term 2025.

On the occasion, a total of 1,341 cadets, including the 336 from the passing out course, participated in the Passing Out Parade (POP) at the iconic Khetarpal Parade Ground in Khadakwasla, Maharashtra.

The Governor of Mizoram, General (Dr) V.K. Singh (Retd), graced the event and reviewed the parade.

Following the ceremony, the female cadets broke out into a dance to celebrate the milestone. A video of the cadets forming a circle, linking arms, singing, and breaking into a round of push-ups has gone viral on the internet. The video has become a powerful statement of women’s triumph in all spheres.

Following the Supreme Court's 2021 ruling directing the government to allow women to appear for the NDA entrance exam, women entered the hallowed halls of the NDA for the first time in 75 years.

Reflecting on her journey, cadet Harsimran Kaur shared: “I was actually preparing for JEE Mains, and then NDA came in between as a blessing. I was told by one of my friends that NDA is open for women as well. Then I thought of giving it a try. I just want to say: don’t be afraid of anything. You can do whatever you want—just believe in yourself and go for it.”