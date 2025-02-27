February 27 History, What happened this day?

As the calendar turns into February 27th, a whisper of enchantment rings across the pages of time. This day, interwoven with the tapestry of history, honours the lives of visionaries, revolutionaries, and artists who dared to dream.

Birthdays of Visionaries

Kusumagraj (1912-1999): A celebrated Marathi poet, playwright, and novelist, Kusumagraj set the fires of social justice and freedom ablaze with his words.

Muffakham Jah (1939-present): The nephew of the final Nizam of Hyderabad, Muffakham Jah is a well-known personality in Indian society.

Prakash Jha (1952-present): One of India's most renowned filmmakers, actors, directors, and screenwriters, Prakash Jha has delighted audiences with his intellectual stories.

Death Anniversaries of Legends

Bahadur Shah I (1643-1712): The seventh Mughal emperor of India, Bahadur Shah I reigned between 1707 and his death in 1712.

Dharam Singh Hayatpur (1884-1926): Leading member of the Babbar Akali Movement, a Sikh political and religious faction.

Ganesh Vasudev Mavalankar (1888-1956): Independence freedom fighter and the very first Speaker of the Lok Sabha.

Chandra Shekhar Azad (1906-1931): Freedom fighter and revolutionary.

Significant Days

Marathi Language Day: Maharashtra observes this day to mark Kusumagraj's birthday.

World NGO Day: This day is endorsed by the United Nations, European leaders, and global organizations and was created to celebrate the works of non-governmental organizations across the globe.

International Polar Bear Day: Established by Polar Bears International, this day is a call to create awareness regarding the conservation status of polar bears and reminds individuals to minimize their carbon footprint.

Also read: February 27, Telangana Schools Holiday today