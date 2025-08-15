FASTag Annual Toll Pass 2025 Launches August 15: Price, Benefits, and How to Apply

The government will roll out the FASTag-based Annual Toll Pass 2025 for private vehicles starting Friday (August 15), promising smoother, cashless, and more affordable travel across National Highways (NHs) nationwide.

Until now, this annual pass was available only for non-commercial vehicles such as cars and vans. The initiative aims to further ease congestion and speed up toll transactions across the country.

What is FASTag?

Introduced in 2014 under the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) framework, FASTag uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to enable automatic toll payments, eliminating the need for cash and reducing traffic bottlenecks at fee plazas.

Key Benefits

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, in a written statement to the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session, highlighted that vehicle owners stand to save money through the scheme.

“Besides reducing congestion at fee plazas, the actual savings for vehicle owners and the government’s revenue growth will depend on several factors, including usage of vehicles and the number of toll crossings in a year,” Gadkari said.

Price & Validity

According to the Gazette Notification:

Fee: ₹3,000 for one year

Eligibility: Any mechanical vehicle registered for non-commercial use with a valid FASTag

Validity: One year or 200 toll crossings (whichever comes first)

The pass is applicable across all NH toll plazas, regardless of the toll rate at each location.

Documents Needed

To apply for the FASTag Annual Toll Pass, you’ll need:

Vehicle Registration Certificate (RC)

Passport-size photograph of the vehicle owner

KYC documents based on ownership category

ID proof and address proof

Note: Annual Passes cannot be issued for FASTags registered only with a chassis number. The Vehicle Registration Number (VRN) must be updated.

How to Apply Online

You can get a FASTag from both offline and online sources:

Online: NHAI FASTag is available on e-commerce platforms and banking portals such as Paytm Payments Bank, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank.

Activation Process

The Annual Pass can be activated only via the Rajmargyatra mobile app or the NHAI website.

After eligibility verification, pay ₹3,000 for the 2025–26 base year.

The pass will be activated on your registered FASTag within two hours of payment confirmation.

Renewal

The pass expires after one year or 200 trips, whichever comes first.

Once expired, it reverts to a regular FASTag, and users must re-activate to continue annual pass benefits.

Helpline

For toll plaza-related FASTag issues, contact the 1033 helpline, managed by MoRTH, NHAI, and the Indian Highways Management Company Ltd. (IHMCL).