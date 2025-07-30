Everything to Know About Daya Nayak, Mumbai's Encounter Specialist and His Promotion

An official said on Tuesday that Daya Nayak, a senior police inspector with the Mumbai Police, who was previously referred to as a "encounter specialist," had been elevated to the position of Assistant Commissioner of Police.

Daya Nayak became well-known in the 1990s for his involvement in several 'encounter' killings of infamous gangsters. He joined the Mumbai Police in 1995 and is currently assigned to the Bandra unit of the crime division.In 2021, Daya Nayak was a member of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and helped solve the case of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiren's murder after a security scare at the Ambani mansion.

Daya Nayak was also the subject of a film. He was given a clean sheet after the anti-corruption bureau filed a case against him in 2006 for having disproportionate assets.On the Maharashtra home department's instruction, senior inspectors Jivan Kharat, Deepak Dalvi, and Pandurang Pawar were also promoted to ACP.

Ab Tak Chhappan's inspiration from Daya Nayak, the Mumbai Police's "Encounter Specialist," is just one example of how Real has frequently influenced reels. Nana Patekar played Sadhu Agashe, the main character in the 2004 movie, who was based on Daya Nayak.Many people think that Daya Nayak even worked as a consultant on Ab Tak Chhappan, giving the filmmakers advice on things like police officer behavior and appearance.

In addition to Ab Tak Chhappan, Daya Nayak's career served as the inspiration for the 2012 Sanjay Dutt movie Department. Later, Jagapati Babu starred in the Telugu version of Ab Tak Chhappan, Siddham (2009). It is also claimed that Daya Nayak's life served as the inspiration for the 2010 Telugu movie Golimaar.In 2015, Nana Patekar returned as Sadhu Agashe in the sequel Ab Tak Chhappan 2, however it was not as well-received and had only mediocre success.

