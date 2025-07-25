Euthanasia Plea: Kumari Chandrakanta Jethani and Her Heart-Breaking Request to the President

In a tragic request, Kumari Chandrakanta Jethani, a crippled government school teacher from Indore, has asked President Droupadi Murmu for permission to end his life.

Jethani, who uses a wheelchair to educate every day, is dealing with serious physical health issues. Despite the excruciating anguish of teaching seven or eight hours a day in such a situation, she continues to perform her job with unyielding dedication. Jethani has made remarkable contributions in spite of her suffering, giving her property to the government school's students and donating her body and organs to MGM Medical College.

She has blamed the incorrect medication given to her during a hospital admission for her current state of health. She was sent to an ashram after the tragedy, where she allegedly experienced even more suffering.

In an impassioned plea to the President, Jethani has stated that her life has become intolerable and has asked the President to allow her to have her body put down. She also cited a lack of assistance from the government and the system.