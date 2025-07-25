Philippines top court bars impeachment complaints against VP Duterte

Manila, July 25 (IANS) The Supreme Court of Philippines on Friday unanimously decided that the impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte were unconstitutional and barred by the one-year rule mentioned in the 1987 Constitution. The court said that due process and fairness must be followed at all stages during the impeachment proceedings.

In its ruling, the court cited Article 11, Section 3, Paragraph 5 of the Constitution, which bans registering more than one impeachment complaint against the same official within a one-year, Philippines' leading daily 'The Manila Times' reported. The court's decision stressed the importance of fairness in legal process, quoting, "The end does not justify the means," and, "There is a right way to do the right thing at the right time."

The court stated that the Senate did not have jurisdiction over the current impeachment complaints against Duterte. However, the decision does not acquit Sara Duterte from the allegations mentioned in the complaints registered last year. The court stated that any new impeachment complaint against Duterte may only be filed after February 6 next year, the newspaper reported.

The case originated after four impeachment complaints were filed against Sara Duterte. Private individuals and groups had filed first three complaints against Duterte before the House of Representatives on December 2, 4, and 17, last year. The fourth complaint was filed against Duterte through resolution passed by more than one-third of the members of the 19th Congress on February 5, 2025.

Last week, Sara Duterte has assured her supporters that “they will get there” once she decides to contest for presidency in 2028.

When asked by a supporter at The Hague, Netherlands, about assurances she can give if she decides to run, she responded, "I would like to thank you for your support, your trust and confidence in me. And in time, we will get there,” Duterte told a supporter at The Hague, Netherlands, who asked her what assurances she can give if she decides to run."

Duterte has repeatedly said that she is still thinking to contest for the elections in 2028, saying that she will make the decision by the last quarter of 2026. She further said that the arrest of her father, Philippines former President Rodrigo Duterte, and her impeachment trial, were all related, with aim to stop her from contesting the 2028 elections.

