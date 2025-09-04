Eid-e-Milad Holiday in Mumbai Changed to September 8, 2025

The government of Maharashtra declared a shift in the Eid-e-Milad holiday calendar for Mumbai City and its suburbs. Rather than taking the holiday on Friday, September 5, 2025, as initially proclaimed, the public holiday will be taken on Monday, September 8, 2025. This was done to steer clear of Anant Chaturdashi festivities falling on September 6, which would have imposed enormous pressure on civic services, traffic control, and law enforcement.

Background of the Decision

The decision on the change in holiday schedule was taken following a meeting among Muslim organizations, who resolved to hold the Eid-e-Milad procession on September 8 to preserve communal harmony and prevent conflicts with the Ganesh idol immersion procession on Anant Chaturdashi. The government has exercised its power under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, to make the official change in the holiday schedule.

Impact of the Decision

The adjustment of the holiday to September 8 would be applicable only in Mumbai City and suburban areas. The Eid-e-Milad holiday in other Maharashtra districts would be held on September 5, 2025, as stated before. The adjustment is done in order to facilitate the smooth celebration of both Muslim and Hindu festivals, which in turn will foster brotherhood and unity among communities in Mumbai.

Ganesh Visarjan preparations

While this, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has undertaken large-scale preparations for the Ganesh Visarjan on Anant Chaturdashi, which will be held on September 6, 2025. The BMC has organized 70 natural immersion points and about 290 artificial tanks in Mumbai for immersion.

By advancing the Eid-e-Milad holiday, the government of Maharashtra has shown that it cares for the preservation of peace and harmony among communities during significant festivals. The move will guarantee a peaceful and enjoyable festival for both Hindus and Muslims in Mumbai.

