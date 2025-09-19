DUSU Election Results 2025: Gen Z Backing for ABVP Signals Major Shift

The 2025 Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections have concluded with a sweeping victory for the ABVP, the student wing affiliated with RSS. The polls, held on September 18, saw Aryan Maan from ABVP elected as DUSU President by a large margin over his main rival from NSUI, Joslyn Nandita Choudhary. Meanwhile, the NSUI secured only one of the four top posts, Vice President, won by Rahul Jhansla.

ABVP claimed the President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary positions, reinforcing its dominance in DU’s student politics. These results come with a nearly 39 to 40 percent voter turnout, showing both active student involvement and the high stakes of campus politics.

What stands out most from the results is how young voters, especially Gen Z, seem to have backed ABVP in a big way. The results are being interpreted as giving BJP and RSS student bodies bragging rights among younger voters in Delhi, just as Rahul Gandhi and Congress have sought to appeal to this demographic by talking about alleged vote manipulation or “vote chori.” But in Delhi University, the numbers suggest Gen Z may be leaning toward ABVP’s vision.

Aryan Maan, hailing from Bahadurgarh and a Hansraj College graduate, won the Presidency with more than twice the votes of his nearest NSUI competitor. NSUI’s lone win in the Vice President post preserves some of its presence, but it is clear that ABVP’s reach and organizational strength pulled through.

Student issues like hostel shortages, fee relief, accessibility, and campus safety had featured heavily in campaign promises. Despite that, the ABVP’s win is being taken more as a signal about shifting political allegiances among youth and how student identity and activism minus traditional party loyalties are increasingly aligning with ideological student wings like ABVP.

As reactions surface, some student groups are alleging forces combined unfairness in campaigning, but no official challenge looks likely to overturn the results. For now, Delhi University’s student body has delivered a strong message. The young voters there have given ABVP a strong mandate, and Gen Z’s voice in student politics seems clearer than ever.