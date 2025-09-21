Dussehra 2025: Mahalaya and importance During Navratri

Dussehra is one of the most popular Hindu festivals, which signifies victory of good over evil. The celebrations are associated with Mahalaya Amavasya, a major day that marks the conclusion of Pitru Paksha and the start of the sacred period of Navratri. Mahalaya Amavasya will fall on September 21 in 2025, and this will initiate the beginning of Durga Puja and Navratri celebrations throughout India.

Mahalaya Amavasya 2025: Date and Muhurat

Amavasya Tithi Begins: September 21, 2025 – 12:16 AM

Amavasya Tithi Ends: September 22, 2025 – 01:23 AM

Kutup Muhurat: 11:50 AM to 12:38 PM

Rohina Muhurat: 12:38 PM to 01:27 PM

Aparahna Kaal: 01:27 PM to 03:53 PM

Mahalaya is the period of transition from Pitru Paksha to Devi Paksha. Traditionally, this is the day Goddess Durga comes to earth, starting her conquest against Mahishasura and culminating in Vijaya Dashami (Dussehra).

Significance of Mahalaya During Navratri

Mahalaya Amavasya or Sarva Pitru Amavasya is significant in two ways. It is the last day to offer Shraddha and Tarpan on ancestors' behalf for Pitru Paksha. It is also a day of cultural significance, marking the beginning of Navratri celebrations.

Families offer their respects to their ancestors on this day, asking for blessings in terms of good health, wealth, and peace.

It is said that post-Mahalaya, the souls of the deceased go back to Pitru Loka, and divine feminine energy comes to the world.

The devotees also observe Mahalaya through recitation of the Chandi Path and listening to the famous Mahishasura Mardini stanzas, which talk about Goddess Durga fighting the demon king Mahishasura.

Mahalaya, therefore, spans the adoration of ancestors and adoration of the goddess in preparation for the elaborate Navratri festival, spiritually preparing the devotees.

Mahalaya Amavasya rituals

Worshipers rise early and perform a sacred bath to start rituals.

Homes and puja rooms are purified to welcome good energies.

Male members of the family assist priests in performing tarpan as an offering to ancestors.

Brahmin bhoj is conducted, where Brahmins are fed sattvik food, clothes are given to them, and dakshina is offered.

Food is also offered to cows, dogs, and crows, representing offerings to the spirits of the dead.

Women in large numbers go to temples and worship the Peepal tree, offering water, milk, and sugar, and lighting ghee lamps under it.

After performing rituals, families sit down for their meals and perform acts of charity.

Mahalaya to Dussehra: The Journey of Navratri

With Mahalaya Amavasya, Devi Paksha starts, which is followed by the nine sacred nights of Navratri. Day by day, people worship the goddess in her various forms. The festivities peak with Durga Puja in Bengal and Gujarat's Navratri Garba and Dandiya, while throughout India, Vijaya Dashami (Dussehra) on October 2, 2025, is being prepared to celebrate the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana and Goddess Durga over Mahishasura.

Conclusion

Mahalaya Amavasya 2025 is of great importance, not just as the day of remembering ancestors but also as the spiritual foreword to Navratri and Dussehra. It represents remembrance and rejuvenation—saying goodbye to ancestors while embracing Goddess Durga. As pilgrims get ready for Navratri, Mahalaya reminds them of the everlasting cycle of reverence, devotion, and triumph of good over evil.

Also read: Bathukamma 2025: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Greetings & Images