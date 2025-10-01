Dussehra 2025: History, Puja Vidhi, and Celebration Traditions

Dussehra, or Vijayadashami as commonly referred to, is a most significant Hindu festival, much celebrated throughout India. It commemorates the end of Shardiya Navratri and is celebrated on the tenth day (Dashami Tithi) of the Hindu month of Ashwin, typically celebrated between late September to late October. The festival reminds us of the ever-true dictum — virtue, goodness, and righteousness shall forever be victorious over evil.

Dussehra 2025 Date and Timings

As per Drik Panchang, Dashami Tithi in 2025 starts at 7:01 PM on October 1 and ends at 7:10 PM on October 2. The best time to perform Vijayadashami rituals, which is the Vijay Muhurat, is between 2:27 PM and 3:15 PM on October 2. Therefore, Dussehra will be celebrated throughout India on October 2, 2025.

The Mythological Significance of Dussehra

The festival has two strongly entrenched myths in Hindu tradition:

Triumph of Lord Rama over Ravana

The Ramayana tells us about how Lord Rama vanquished the demon king Ravana, who had kidnapped his wife Sita. This triumph of dharma over adharma is celebrated by burning huge effigies of Ravana and his brothers Meghnad and Kumbhakarna in most regions of India. The fireworks and fairs amid spectacular celebrations depict the defeat of ego and evil.

Triumph of Goddess Durga over Mahishasura

Another Vijayadashami legend honors the divine energy of Goddess Durga. She fought against the buffalo demon Mahishasura for nine nights, and finally, on the tenth day, she emerged victorious. This day thereby symbolizes the victory of Shakti (divine feminine energy) and the final triumph over evil forces.

Rituals and Celebrations

Shastra Puja (weapon worship) and blessings for valor and strength are sought by devotees on this day. Ramlila performances of the life of Lord Rama are enacted in villages and towns, culminating in the burning of the effigy of Ravana. In Bengal and eastern India, Vijayadashami is celebrated as the last day of Durga Puja, when the goddess is farewell'd with immense devotion and processions.

The Essence of Vijayadashami

Apart from its majestic celebrations, Dussehra is an eternal lesson — irrespective of how mighty evil forces appear, truth and goodness will always triumph over them. It inspires individuals to remain steadfast on the right path, shatter negative traits, and adopt positivity in life.

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