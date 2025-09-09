Dussehra 2025 Date: October 1 or 2?

Dussehra 2025, also known as Vijayadashami, is a major Hindu festival celebrated to mark the triumph of dharma over adharma—good over evil. On this auspicious day, devotees commemorate the legendary victory of Lord Rama over Ravana, the king of Lanka. This day is also marked by Ramlila performances, where episodes from the life of Lord Rama are enacted, and by the burning of effigies of Ravana, Meghnad, and Kumbhakarna, symbolizing the destruction of pride, injustice, and unrighteousness.

When is Dussehra 2025?

In 2025, Dussehra falls during the Dashami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Ashwin month. According to the Hindu calendar:

The Dashami Tithi begins on October 1 at 2:19 PM and ends on October 2 at 12:32 PM.

This year, Ravana Dahan and the main celebrations will be observed on October 2, 2025.

Ravana Dahan 2025: Auspicious Timings

The burning of Ravana’s effigy, which is the highlight of Dussehra, will take place at the following auspicious time:

Vijay Muhurat: 2:09 PM to 2:56 PM (Duration: 47 minutes)

Afternoon Puja Time: 1:21 PM to 3:44 PM (Duration: 2 hours 22 minutes)

Performing rituals during these timings is believed to bring prosperity, positivity, and spiritual benefits.

Auspicious Yogas on Dussehra 2025

Dussehra 2025 is blessed with several favorable yogas according to the Panchang:

Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga: Considered ideal for achieving success and completing tasks.

Ravi Yoga: Begins at 6:15 AM on October 3, bringing positive energy and auspicious outcomes.

Shravan Nakshatra: Starts at 9:13 AM on October 2 and continues until 9:34 AM on October 3, ideal for religious rituals and spiritual activities.

Celebrating Dussehra during these yogas enhances the spiritual and cultural significance of the festival.

Significance of Dussehra 2025

Dussehra is not just a festival of rituals but also a celebration of truth, courage, and righteousness. It reminds devotees of the importance of defeating evil in all forms and reinforces the values of morality, justice, and devotion. By participating in Ramlila performances, Ravana Dahan, and prayers, people honor the legacy of Lord Rama and seek blessings for a life filled with virtue and prosperity.

Conclusion

Dussehra 2025 promises a meaningful celebration with its rich blend of rituals, performances, and spiritual observances. By observing the auspicious timings and participating in the traditional festivities, devotees can embrace the essence of victory, righteousness, and positive energy this Vijayadashami.

Also read: Dussehra Holidays in AP: Schools Holidays from September 24 to October 2