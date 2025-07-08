Dubai Golden Visa for Indians: UAE Eases Rules – Full Details Inside

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has launched a nomination-based Golden Visa exclusively for Indian nationals, offering lifetime residency without the need for property ownership or business investment. The visa can be secured by paying a one-time fee of AED 100,000 (approximately ₹23.3 lakh), making it significantly more accessible than previous routes.

The initiative is expected to attract thousands of applicants in the coming months, particularly from sectors such as technology, education, healthcare, content creation, and entrepreneurship.

A Break from Tradition

Until now, Indian citizens seeking long-term residency in the UAE were required to invest at least AED 2 million in real estate or contribute to a local business. The new model, however, eliminates those barriers, enabling qualified individuals to apply through a nomination process handled by authorised partners, including Rayad Group, in collaboration with VFS Global and One Vasco.

Who Can Apply?

The visa is now open to individuals who are seen as contributors to the UAE’s economy, innovation, or cultural landscape. Eligible candidates include:

Scientists and researchers

Teachers and nurses with over 15 years of experience

Startup founders and entrepreneurs

Digital creators such as YouTubers and podcasters

Esports professionals

Maritime industry experts and yacht owners

Application Process

The application process involves four key steps:

Nomination: Candidates must be nominated by recognised UAE-based entities or their Indian partners.

Candidates must be nominated by recognised UAE-based entities or their Indian partners. Screening: Background checks include criminal records, anti-money laundering (AML) screening, and a review of the applicant’s social media presence.

Background checks include criminal records, anti-money laundering (AML) screening, and a review of the applicant’s social media presence. Fee Payment: Once cleared, applicants pay a one-time fee of AED 100,000.

Once cleared, applicants pay a one-time fee of AED 100,000. Approval: Final vetting and approval are done by UAE authorities.

Final vetting and approval are done by UAE authorities. Importantly, applicants do not need to visit the UAE during any stage of the process. The entire application can be completed from India.

Lifetime Benefits

Unlike previous residency options, the new Golden Visa remains valid for life, regardless of changes in employment, property ownership, or business status. Holders of the visa are permitted to:

Live and work freely in the UAE

Start a business or take up employment

Sponsor family members, domestic workers, and drivers

Travel in and out of the country without reapplying

The flexibility of the visa is being viewed as a major step forward in making the UAE more attractive for Indian talent and innovators.

Part of a Bigger Strategy

Officials say over 5,000 Indians are expected to apply within the first three months of the program’s launch. The initiative is also seen as a move to deepen economic and people-to-people ties under the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which came into effect in May 2022.

The new visa model is currently being rolled out as a pilot project for Indian nationals, with plans to expand access to other countries, including China, in the near future.

Other Visa Options Remain

While the nomination-based route is a new offering, other Golden Visa options are still available, including:

AED 2 million investment in real estate

AED 500,000 investment in startups

Talent-based visas for professionals in medicine, science, humanitarian work, and education