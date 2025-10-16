Diwali Travel: SpiceJet Adds Flights to Patna from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & Hyderabad

Ahead of Diwali and Chhath Puja, SpiceJet has announced special festive flights to boost connectivity to Bihar.

In a statement, the airline said new flights have been launched to Patna from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while the frequency of flights from Delhi and Mumbai has also been increased.

SpiceJet further strengthened its network to Darbhanga by adding extra flights from Delhi and Mumbai. The airline clarified that these new flights are in addition to its existing services to Patna from Delhi, Mumbai, and Guwahati, and to Darbhanga from Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi.

The new services began operating in phases from October 10, 2025, with schedules adjusted to meet the surge in festive travel demand.

“The enhanced schedule caters to the rise in festive travel demand, ensuring greater convenience and flexibility for passengers returning home for the celebrations,” the airline stated.

Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer at SpiceJet, said, “The festive season holds immense significance for millions of our passengers. We are delighted to make travel home for Chhath Puja and Diwali more convenient and accessible. With enhanced connectivity to Patna, Darbhanga, and Ayodhya, SpiceJet continues to bring people closer to their loved ones.”

In addition, SpiceJet recently launched special non-stop Diwali flights connecting Ayodhya with Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad, starting October 8, 2025.