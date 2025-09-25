Diwali 2025 Holidays: India Witnesses 67% Surge in Inbound Travel Interest – Agoda

India is witnessing a remarkable surge in travel interest ahead of Diwali 2025, according to data from digital travel platform Agoda. Searches for trips to India during the festive week have increased by 24%, driven by both domestic and international travellers.

While domestic travel continues to dominate holiday plans, with an 18% rise in searches within India, international interest is growing even faster. Inbound searches from overseas visitors for the Diwali period have jumped by 67% year-on-year.

Among international markets, South Korea stands out, with searches soaring over 45 times compared to last year. Thailand nearly doubled its search volume, while Malaysia recorded a 25% increase. Beyond Asia, the United Arab Emirates saw an 87% rise, and the United States experienced a 28% growth, reflecting strong interest from both regional and long-haul markets.

Diwali, the festival of lights, continues to attract travellers eager to experience India’s rich cultural heritage, festive cuisine, and vibrant celebrations. Destinations blending cultural significance with festive spirit are leading the way. Goa emerged as the most searched destination, while Udaipur and Jaipur saw increases of 49% and 46%, respectively. Searches for New Delhi doubled, and Mumbai recorded an 18% rise, highlighting their appeal as key metropolitan hubs for Diwali celebrations.

Gaurav Malik, Country Director for the Indian Subcontinent and Indian Ocean Islands at Agoda, said, “It’s wonderful to see international visitors eager to experience India’s unique cultural festivals. Diwali, with its traditions of light, community, and celebration, offers travellers a chance to immerse themselves in India’s vibrant cultural fabric. We’re especially excited to see emerging markets like South Korea joining consistent demand from regions like the Middle East and Southeast Asia.”

Agoda provides a wide range of accommodations, flights, and travel packages at competitive rates, along with exclusive deals and flexible booking options, helping travellers plan their festive trips with ease.

The insights are based on Agoda accommodation search data from February to August 2025, for check-ins between October 17–23, 2025, compared to searches during October 28–November 3, 2024.