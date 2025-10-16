Diwali 2025 Calendar: Dates, Muhurat Timings, and Schedule for All 5 Festival Days

The festival of lights, Diwali 2025, will be celebrated across India from October 18 to October 23, marking five days of devotion, joy and togetherness. The main day of Diwali, which includes Lakshmi Puja, falls on October 20 (Monday) this year, as per the Hindu calendar.

Diwali 2025 Calendar and Muhurat Timings

October 18 (Saturday) – Dhanteras

The celebrations begin with Dhanteras, the day dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera, symbolising wealth and prosperity. The most auspicious time for performing the Lakshmi-Kubera Puja is from 7:16 PM to 8:20 PM. This day is also considered ideal for buying gold, silver, and new household items.

October 20 (Monday) – Narak Chaturdashi and Lakshmi Puja (Main Diwali Day)

The second and most important day of Diwali, Narak Chaturdashi, also known as Choti Diwali, is observed with early morning rituals and oil baths to cleanse negativity. The Lakshmi Puja Muhurat is between 7:08 PM and 8:18 PM, during the Pradosh Kaal when the Amavasya Tithi prevails. This timing makes October 20 the most auspicious night for worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha.

October 22 (Wednesday) – Govardhan Puja / Annakoot

On this day, devotees celebrate Govardhan Puja, which commemorates Lord Krishna lifting the Govardhan Hill to protect the villagers of Vrindavan. The morning Muhurat is between 6:26 AM and 8:42 AM, and the evening Muhurat is from 3:29 PM to 5:44 PM.

October 23 (Thursday) – Bhai Dooj

The five-day festival concludes with Bhai Dooj, a celebration of the bond between brothers and sisters. The Aparahna timing for the ritual is from 2:10 PM to 4:24 PM. Sisters pray for their brothers’ long life and well-being, while brothers vow to protect their sisters.

This year, there has been some confusion regarding whether Diwali falls on October 20 or 21, as the Amavasya Tithi extends into October 21. However, since the Amavasya coincides with the evening Pradosh period on October 20, that day is considered the correct date for Lakshmi Puja as per the Hindu scriptures.

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2025

In addition to the traditional festivities, Diwali also holds special significance in the financial world. The Diwali Muhurat Trading session on October 21 will take place from 1:45 PM to 2:45 PM, symbolising wealth, prosperity and new beginnings.

As the five-day celebration approaches, homes will glow with diyas, markets will fill with sweets and gifts, and families will come together to celebrate the victory of light over darkness. Diwali is not just a festival; it is a reflection of faith, unity and hope for a brighter tomorrow.

This year’s calendar ensures every moment of the festival is filled with devotion, joy and auspicious beginnings, setting the tone for a prosperous year ahead.