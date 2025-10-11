Diwali 2025 Calendar: Dates, Muhurat and Complete Five-Day Festival Schedule

Diwali or Deepawali is one of the most lovable festivals of India, representing the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. Fetched with a lot of devotion and splendor, this festival celebrates the return of Lord Rama, Goddess Sita, and Lakshman to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. In the Hindu lunar calendar, Diwali occurs on the fifteenth day of the Kartik month, which is also the darkest night of the year.

During these days, houses and temples throughout the nation light up with a series of earthy lamps, vibrant rangolis, and radiant lights. Family members gather to do puja, exchange sweets, gift each other, and rejoice. The festival lasts for five days, each having its own rituals and cultural importance.

Diwali 2025 Date and Shubh Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, Diwali and Lakshmi Puja in 2025 will take place on October 20. The Shubh Muhurat for Lakshmi Puja will commence in the evening at 7:08 PM and continue until 8:18 PM. The Pradosh Kaal will be from 5:58 PM to 8:25 PM, and the Vrishabha Kaal, the most auspicious time for praying to Goddess Lakshmi, will be from 7:08 PM to 9:03 PM. The Amavasya Tithi, i.e., the new moon stage, will begin at 3:44 PM on October 20 and last until 5:54 PM on October 21.

Full Diwali 2025 Festival Schedule

Five-day Diwali festivities will kick off with Dhanteras on October 18, then Choti Diwali and the largest Diwali celebration on October 20. Govardhan Puja will fall on October 22, and celebrations will be complete with Bhai Dooj on October 23.

Five Days of Diwali and Their Importance

The festive celebrations start with Dhanteras, which is a day devoted to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber, who present godly protection towards the wealth. On this day, one purchases gold, silver, and new household essentials as a representation of wealth and prosperity.

The following day is Naraka Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali, which celebrates Lord Krishna's triumph over the demon Narakasura. On this day, the victory of light and truth over negativity is celebrated. The diyas are lit in homes to send the dark force away and get ready for the main Diwali festivity.

The most significant of the three days is the third — Diwali or Deepawali — celebrating the homecoming of Lord Rama in Ayodhya. The followers prepare and purify their homes, light them up with diyas, and conduct Lakshmi-Ganesh Puja at dusk to usher wealth and happiness into the world. Fireworks illuminate the night sky as families gather to celebrate sweets and delight.

The fourth day, Govardhan Puja, celebrates Lord Krishna, who raised Govardhan Hill to save the inhabitants of Mathura from Lord Indra's anger. The devotees cook a variety of vegetarian foods called 'Annakut' as an offering of thanks to Lord Krishna.

The fifth and last day, Bhai Dooj, is about celebrating the pious relationship between sisters and brothers. On this occasion, sisters put a ceremonial tilak on their brothers' foreheads and pray to keep them safe, while brothers offer gifts and vow to safeguard them.

Conclusion

The Diwali festival of 2025, from October 18 to October 23, will reunite families in joy, devotion, and love. From diyas to sacred rituals, each day of Diwali is filled with profound meaning. As lights burn brightly and hearts overflow with happiness, the festival keeps renewing the age-old message of peace, prosperity, and the victory of good over evil