Diwali 2025 Bank Holidays: Full State-Wise List and Dates

Diwali, the festival of light for five days, starts with Dhanteras on Saturday, October 18, 2025, and ends with Bhai Dooj on Wednesday, October 23, 2025. In addition to the festive mood, a number of bank holidays are announced in various states during the week.

Awareness of Bank Holidays During Diwali 2025

The dates of Diwali differ marginally from region to region owing to variations in the lunar calendar. While the majority of states will be celebrating Diwali on Monday, October 20, some states will be celebrating the festival a day later on Tuesday, October 21, which happens to be Govardhan Puja. Such changes bring about confusion in relation to bank holidays, hence it is necessary for customers to schedule their banking operations well in advance.

State-Wise Bank Holiday Schedule for Diwali 2025

October 18, 2025 – Dhanteras (Saturday): Banks shall open across the country.

October 19, 2025 – Chhoti Diwali (Sunday): All banks shall be closed in India.

October 20, 2025 – Diwali (Monday): Banks will remain closed in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Assam, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland, West Bengal, Delhi, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Mizoram, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh.

October 22, 2025 – Govardhan Puja (Tuesday): Banks to be closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

October 23, 2025 – Bhai Dooj (Wednesday): Banks to be closed in Gujarat, Sikkim, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh.

October 27–28, 2025 – Chhath Puja: Banks to be closed in West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

October 31, 2025 – Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti: Bank holiday observed in Gujarat.

RBI Guidelines on Bank Holidays

Bank closures are determined according to the RBI’s Negotiable Instruments Act holidays, which can vary from state to state based on local customs and festivals. In addition, all banks, public and private, are required to remain closed on Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

Plan Your Banking Ahead

With several consecutive holidays in October, customers are requested to plan cash withdrawals, cheque clearances, and other compulsory banking activities ahead to save themselves from inconvenience. Digital banking services like ATMs, mobile banking, internet banking, and UPI payments are available even on holidays, assuring seamless access to the majority of banking operations.

Conclusion

Diwali 2025 bank holiday calendar aligns with regional customs and RBI directives, giving customers an idea of when branches will be closed. With advance planning, customers can keep their finances in order while they celebrate the festivities.

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