Telusu Kada Twitter Review: What Viewers Are Saying Online

The Telugu romance drama Telusu Kada, featuring Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna, and Srinidhi Shetty, has finally released in the theaters, and the audience is loving every bit of it. The movie, directed by first-timer Neeraja Kona, revolves around a complicated love triangle, and discusses issues of love, relationships, and self-improvement.

A Story That Strikes a Chord Amongst the Audience

The film traces the life of a young man who gets involved in a complicated web of emotions, attempting to balance his relationships with two women. As he deals with his internal issues, the protagonist goes through a process of self-discovery, learning how to fight his emotions and make tough decisions.

A Stellar Cast and Crew

The movie has a star-studded cast, with Siddhu Jonnalagadda shining in the lead role. Raashii Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty are excellent supports to him, adding depth and authenticity to their characterizations. The comedy is enhanced by Harsha Chemudu.

Technical Brilliance

The technical crew of the film is remarkable, with Thaman S's music contributing to the emotional richness of the narrative. Gnana Shekar VS's camerawork portrays the essence of the people and their bonds perfectly. Navin Nooli's editing maintains a flawless pace of the narrative, engaging the audience.

Audience Response

Early critics have also lauded the movie for its realistic story, solid acting, and realistic development of relationships. According to a critic, "A quiet but poignant tale of love and existence that feels positively true." Another critic loved how the film managed to balance romance and emotional strife, thus making it an interesting watch.

A Promising Debut

Neeraja Kona's directorial work has received acclaim for its new approach to relationships and romance. With a well-stocked cast and crew, Telusu Kada is one of the must-watches for romantic drama enthusiasts.

Box Office Performance

The movie has already opened well at the box office, with people complimenting its emotional quotient and ordinary yet engaging storyline. With word-of-mouth and positive reviews, Telusu Kada is poised to do well in the next few weeks.

On the whole, Telusu Kada is an emotional and interesting movie that delves into the depths of love and relationships. With its star cast, technical excellence, and realistic story line, it's a film that's worth watching this weekend.

#TelusuKada feel good love story with great main lead performances.. Siddu comedy timing and dialogue delivery is next level.. rashi and Srinidhi are gorgeous.. good watch for weekend — Charan™ (@OutOfParkKannad) October 17, 2025

#TelusuKada - VERYGOOD FILM ✅️#SiddhuJonnalagadda as Lover Boy and GreyShade Performance is NEXT LEVEL 🔥🔥🔥🔥 NeerajaKona Successful Debut With Her StoryTelling. People Media Factory Quality is TopNotch. GetsCinema - Reached - HYPEMETER - 88% pic.twitter.com/izCAvMOhgK — GetsCinema (@GetsCinema) October 16, 2025

#TelusuKada hits it straight to the heart - 3.5 🌟 A simple, soulful story about love and life that feels refreshingly real. @SidduBoyOffl leads the show with charm and maturity, perfectly supported by Raashi Khanna & @SrinidhiShetty7.@NeerajaKona’s direction is all heart,… pic.twitter.com/k5ZrkiPcGr — Let's X OTT GLOBAL (@LetsXOtt) October 16, 2025

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